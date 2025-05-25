Left Menu

COCOMI Delegation Calls for Action Over Gwaltabi Incident in Manipur

A seven-member delegation from COCOMI will meet with Union Home Ministry officials to discuss the Gwaltabi incident and demand a public apology from Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla. They also call for the resignation of top state officials, citing poor management of Manipur's ongoing crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 25-05-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 16:52 IST
COCOMI Delegation Calls for Action Over Gwaltabi Incident in Manipur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A seven-member delegation from COCOMI, an alliance of Meitei groups, is set to meet Union Home Ministry officials in New Delhi to address the situation in Manipur, following a controversial incident involving a state-run bus in Gwaltabi.

The delegation, led by convenor Khuraijam Athouba, has demanded a public apology from Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and called for the removal of the chief secretary, DGP, and security advisor, whom they claim are responsible for worsening tensions in the region.

The Gwaltabi incident involved security forces allegedly stopping a government bus carrying journalists and obscuring the state's name, sparking widespread protests. COCOMI is pushing for accountability from state officials, criticizing aggressive measures used by security forces against demonstrators, particularly those involving elderly women.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025