COCOMI Delegation Calls for Action Over Gwaltabi Incident in Manipur

A seven-member delegation from COCOMI, an alliance of Meitei groups, is set to meet Union Home Ministry officials in New Delhi to address the situation in Manipur, following a controversial incident involving a state-run bus in Gwaltabi.

The delegation, led by convenor Khuraijam Athouba, has demanded a public apology from Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and called for the removal of the chief secretary, DGP, and security advisor, whom they claim are responsible for worsening tensions in the region.

The Gwaltabi incident involved security forces allegedly stopping a government bus carrying journalists and obscuring the state's name, sparking widespread protests. COCOMI is pushing for accountability from state officials, criticizing aggressive measures used by security forces against demonstrators, particularly those involving elderly women.