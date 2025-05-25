Odisha Investment Scam: Man Arrested for Fraud
A 34-year-old man in Odisha's Balasore district was arrested for allegedly defrauding an investor by promising a 7% monthly return on a Rs 12 lakh investment, which was never paid. Other victims have reportedly been involved, and the investigation continues.
A 34-year-old man, Pramod Kumar Mahinti, has been apprehended by police in Odisha's Balasore district following accusations of investment fraud.
According to the authorities, Mahinti promised an investor a 7% monthly return on a Rs 12 lakh investment but failed to deliver on his promise or return the principal.
The arrest was made after a complaint was lodged at the Cyber police station in Bhubaneswar, and further investigations are underway to uncover additional victims of the scam.
