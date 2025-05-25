Man Arrested After 700 km Chase for Delhi Murder

A man accused of a brutal attack on a couple in their Delhi home has been arrested after a dramatic 700-kilometer chase, police confirmed on Sunday. The man, identified as Akhilesh from Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly bludgeoned the husband to death and left the wife seriously injured.

The arrest was made possible by a joint police team from Kishangarh and the Southwest District, who tracked Akhilesh using CCTV footage and mobile call records. The gruesome incident unfolded on May 21, when Akhilesh allegedly attacked the couple at their home in Katwaria Sarai, leading to the death of 45-year-old Ashok Kumar.

Police reports suggest a possible affair between Akhilesh and Ashok's wife, which could have motivated the attack. After a frantic chase through Uttar Pradesh, the accused was apprehended in his hometown of Rae Bareli. Authorities recovered a blood-stained hammer and clothes, with investigations still ongoing to complete the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)