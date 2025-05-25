Hanging Mystery of Jahangirpuri: Allegations and Investigations

A 20-year-old man identified as Gautam was discovered hanging at a residence in northwest Delhi, leading to serious allegations by his family. Authorities reported that he was found hanging from a ceiling fan with a chunni on Friday evening, sparking a tangled investigation involving multiple parties.

The man's family immediately called foul play, accusing the woman at the residence, her mother, identified as Santosh, and a man named Shanky, of orchestrating Gautam's murder. They claimed that the scene was staged as a suicide as part of the alleged deception.

Police have commenced a thorough investigation, gathering evidence from the scene, including the ligature material. As the case unfolds with claims and counterclaims, the body remains at the hospital mortuary for postmortem examination to aid in uncovering the truth.