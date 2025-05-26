Left Menu

Vietnam and France Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Vietnam and France have agreed to enhance cooperation, with economic and trade ties central to their relationship. President Luong Cuong invited French companies to increase operations in Vietnam. Both nations reiterated their dedication to ensuring freedom of navigation in the South China Sea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanoi | Updated: 26-05-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 10:32 IST
Vietnam and France Strengthen Bilateral Ties
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Vietnam's President Luong Cuong and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a series of measures aimed at deepening cooperation between their nations. Both leaders highlighted economic and trade ties as essential components of their bilateral relationship.

President Cuong fervently encouraged French enterprises to expand their business ventures in Vietnam, indicating a welcoming environment for foreign investment. The collaborative spirit was underscored by mutual affirmations of commitment to freedom of navigation in the South China Sea, a crucial global trade route.

This development marks a strategic partnership approach, reflecting shared interests and values in promoting economic growth and maintaining regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025