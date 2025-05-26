Vietnam and France Strengthen Bilateral Ties

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Vietnam's President Luong Cuong and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a series of measures aimed at deepening cooperation between their nations. Both leaders highlighted economic and trade ties as essential components of their bilateral relationship.

President Cuong fervently encouraged French enterprises to expand their business ventures in Vietnam, indicating a welcoming environment for foreign investment. The collaborative spirit was underscored by mutual affirmations of commitment to freedom of navigation in the South China Sea, a crucial global trade route.

This development marks a strategic partnership approach, reflecting shared interests and values in promoting economic growth and maintaining regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)