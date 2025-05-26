Left Menu

Co-op Chaos: Secretary Embezzles Rs 9 Crore

A secretary of Nangal Khurd Cooperative Society in India, Vijay Singh, faces charges of embezzling Rs 9 crore, highlighted in an audit report. Although he confessed and requested time to repay, he failed to meet the deadline. The case is under investigation by local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Una | Updated: 26-05-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 12:11 IST
Co-op Chaos: Secretary Embezzles Rs 9 Crore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The secretary of Nangal Khurd Cooperative Society in Haroli, Vijay Singh, has been charged with embezzling Rs 9 crore, police reported on Monday. Singh was suspended following revelations from an August 2024 audit report.

An internal investigation revealed Singh's confession to the crime. Despite his requests for extra time to return the funds, the deadline lapsed on March 10, prompting a formal complaint by Bhadasali Cooperative Societies Inspector Umesh Kumar Sharma, who also serves as Gagret block's acting officer.

According to Superintendent of Police Amit Yadav, the investigation is ongoing. Singh is accused of non-cooperation, and the audit cited irregularities worth crores. A report led to the secretary's suspension under the Co-operative Societies Act, and district officials are now overseeing the matter. The cooperative movement in this region dates back to 1892.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025