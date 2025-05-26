Co-op Chaos: Secretary Embezzles Rs 9 Crore

The secretary of Nangal Khurd Cooperative Society in Haroli, Vijay Singh, has been charged with embezzling Rs 9 crore, police reported on Monday. Singh was suspended following revelations from an August 2024 audit report.

An internal investigation revealed Singh's confession to the crime. Despite his requests for extra time to return the funds, the deadline lapsed on March 10, prompting a formal complaint by Bhadasali Cooperative Societies Inspector Umesh Kumar Sharma, who also serves as Gagret block's acting officer.

According to Superintendent of Police Amit Yadav, the investigation is ongoing. Singh is accused of non-cooperation, and the audit cited irregularities worth crores. A report led to the secretary's suspension under the Co-operative Societies Act, and district officials are now overseeing the matter. The cooperative movement in this region dates back to 1892.

(With inputs from agencies.)