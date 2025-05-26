Russia Launches Largest Drone Assault in Ukraine Conflict
In the most significant drone strike during the Ukraine conflict, Russia launched 355 drones and nine cruise missiles since Sunday evening. This attack surpasses the previous record of 298, marking an escalation in the ongoing war as reported by Ukraine's air force.
In a dramatic escalation of the ongoing conflict, Russia launched its largest drone assault on Ukraine, marking a new intensity in over three years of warfare. According to Ukraine's air force, the assault included 355 drones and nine cruise missiles, surpassing the previous record of 298.
This latest attack, which took place overnight and extended into Monday morning, is the most significant in terms of scale, underscoring the persistent threat faced by Ukraine and its forces. The use of such a high number of drones delineates a tactical shift in the conflict that has already seen many tragic incidents.
As Ukraine continues to grapple with the ongoing war, the response from the international community remains crucial in addressing the crisis. This latest development poses questions about potential resolutions and the support needed to counter such incursions.
