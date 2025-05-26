Left Menu

Russia Dismisses Vatican as Venue for Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia does not consider the Vatican a viable venue for Ukraine peace talks due to its ties with NATO. Russian officials face travel restrictions to the Vatican. The Holy See has not publicly addressed hosting talks, but other venues like Turkey and Gulf states are under consideration.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia has dismissed the Vatican as a feasible venue for peace negotiations with Ukraine, citing its proximity to NATO and EU-involved Italy. This stance was conveyed by senior Russian sources to Reuters, highlighting travel restrictions on Russian officials due to ongoing EU sanctions.

The Vatican, yet to formally comment on the matter, became a topic of discussion after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested it as a potential host for talks. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni mentioned Pope Leo XIV's willingness to facilitate discussions, despite perceived limitations of the Holy See by the Kremlin.

Sources close to Kremlin dynamics suggested that alternative venues like Turkey and Gulf nations are more favorable for Russia. This aligns with President Putin's previous commendations of these regions' involvement in seeking a resolution to the conflict.

