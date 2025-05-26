Turmoil in Gaza: Aid Efforts Amid Escalating Conflict and Executive Resignation

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation's operations were thrown into disarray following the unexpected resignation of its executive director, Jake Wood, on Sunday. This development occurred just before the organization was poised to commence aid activities, coinciding with an Israeli airstrike that tragically claimed the lives of dozens of Palestinians sheltering in a school.

Wood's departure highlights deep-seated tensions surrounding the foundation, which has faced boycotts from the United Nations and other aid entities wary of its operational methods. Israel argues that its endorsed plan helps ensure aid is separate from Hamas, although critics fear it undermines neutrality and humanitarian principles.

Simultaneously, Gaza experiences intensifying military actions, including airstrikes that have resulted in significant civilian casualties. Efforts to deliver much-needed aid are complicated by ongoing fighting and limited access, leaving millions of Gazans in dire need amidst food shortages and blockade-induced hardships.

(With inputs from agencies.)