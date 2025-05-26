Kremlin Rebuts Accusations of Arson Links
The Kremlin has denied accusations of Russian involvement in arson incidents connected to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dismissed the allegations as unsubstantiated and ludicrous, asserting that London often blames Moscow for various misfortunes affecting Britain.
The Kremlin has firmly rejected allegations of Russian involvement in recent arson attacks connected to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. In a statement released on Monday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov labeled these accusations as largely unfounded and absurd.
Peskov conveyed his disbelief in such claims, stating that London routinely points the finger at Moscow when negative events occur in Britain. He urged authorities to avoid such speculation without proper evidence.
This response highlights a continued strain in diplomatic relations between London and Moscow amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and mutual distrust.
