Narrow Escape: Cargo Ship's Near-Collision with Norwegian Home

A second officer on a Norwegian cargo ship faces charges for negligent navigation after allegedly falling asleep, causing the vessel to run aground, narrowly missing a home. No injuries or oil spills were reported. Authorities are investigating as the shipping company cooperates.

Narrow Escape: Cargo Ship's Near-Collision with Norwegian Home
  • Country:
  • Norway

Norwegian authorities have charged a cargo ship's second officer with negligent navigation following an alarming incident where the vessel, NCL Salten, ran aground and nearly collided with a residence.

The incident occurred shortly before 6 a.m. on Thursday. Fortunately, no one was harmed and no oil spills were reported. Surprising images capture the ship's bow resting just meters from a house along the Trondheim Fjord coast.

Prosecutors allege the officer on duty fell asleep, leading to the mishap. Shipping company NCL is cooperating with an ongoing investigation, while crews work to remove containers from the vessel to facilitate its removal from the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

