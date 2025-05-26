Left Menu

China's Involvement in Russian Military Manufacturing

Ukraine has verified claims that China is supplying machine tools, gunpowder, and other materials to 20 Russian military factories, according to the nation's foreign intelligence. This revelation highlights a potentially significant cooperation between China and Russia in the defense manufacturing sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 26-05-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 15:32 IST
  • Ukraine

According to Oleh Ivashchenko, the head of Ukraine's foreign intelligence, China has been confirmed to supply critical materials to Russian military factories. This announcement was made public through the Ukrinform state news agency.

The materials being supplied include machine tools, gunpowder, and specialized chemical products. These components are essential for defense manufacturing, raising concerns about the extent of collaboration between China and Russia.

Ukraine has pinpointed information on 20 Russian factories benefiting from these supplies. The implications of this collaboration could affect international dynamics in defense and manufacturing sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

