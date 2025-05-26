China's Involvement in Russian Military Manufacturing

According to Oleh Ivashchenko, the head of Ukraine's foreign intelligence, China has been confirmed to supply critical materials to Russian military factories. This announcement was made public through the Ukrinform state news agency.

The materials being supplied include machine tools, gunpowder, and specialized chemical products. These components are essential for defense manufacturing, raising concerns about the extent of collaboration between China and Russia.

Ukraine has pinpointed information on 20 Russian factories benefiting from these supplies. The implications of this collaboration could affect international dynamics in defense and manufacturing sectors.

