Defamation Lawsuit: Nine Women Journalists vs. Commentator Abhijit Iyer Mitra

The Delhi High Court has announced summons for commentator Abhijit Iyer Mitra following a defamation lawsuit by nine women journalists who claim he used derogatory language on social media. Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav has requested Mitra's written submissions and the stand of social media platform X.

The plaintiffs, affiliated with Newslaundry, allege that Mitra's posts contained defamatory, false, and malicious content. Although Mitra has deleted the alleged content, the journalists seek further court directives to restrain him.

Justice Kaurav emphasized understanding the limits of free speech while allowing the plaintiffs to return to court if necessary. The lawsuit demands an injunction, a written apology, and Rs 2 crore in damages from Mitra, with a hearing scheduled for September.

