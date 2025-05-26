Kremlin Dismisses Allegations of Russian Involvement in UK Arson Attacks
The Kremlin has refuted claims of Russian involvement in arson attacks on properties connected to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Despite ongoing investigations, no suspects face terrorism charges, and British authorities have not cited Russia officially. Moscow criticizes the UK's tendency to blame it for negative incidents.
The Kremlin has formally denied any involvement in a series of arson attacks targeting properties linked to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Allegations arose following incidents involving fires at Starmer's former and current residences, as well as a car previously owned by him.
Three Eastern European nationals—two Ukrainians and a Romanian—are facing charges. However, none are accused under terrorism laws, nor the UK's National Security Act designed to counter hostile state actions. Despite the Financial Times and Mail on Sunday's reports suggesting a Russian link, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov brushed off these as unfounded and absurd.
The British police have yet to implicate Russia in their statements regarding the investigation. In light of the events, the British government has not provided additional commentary, maintaining silence on the accusations against Moscow. As speculative tensions mount, the issue persists at a diplomatic level.
(With inputs from agencies.)
