Left Menu

Kremlin Dismisses Allegations of Russian Involvement in UK Arson Attacks

The Kremlin has refuted claims of Russian involvement in arson attacks on properties connected to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Despite ongoing investigations, no suspects face terrorism charges, and British authorities have not cited Russia officially. Moscow criticizes the UK's tendency to blame it for negative incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 16:05 IST
Kremlin Dismisses Allegations of Russian Involvement in UK Arson Attacks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Kremlin has formally denied any involvement in a series of arson attacks targeting properties linked to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Allegations arose following incidents involving fires at Starmer's former and current residences, as well as a car previously owned by him.

Three Eastern European nationals—two Ukrainians and a Romanian—are facing charges. However, none are accused under terrorism laws, nor the UK's National Security Act designed to counter hostile state actions. Despite the Financial Times and Mail on Sunday's reports suggesting a Russian link, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov brushed off these as unfounded and absurd.

The British police have yet to implicate Russia in their statements regarding the investigation. In light of the events, the British government has not provided additional commentary, maintaining silence on the accusations against Moscow. As speculative tensions mount, the issue persists at a diplomatic level.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025