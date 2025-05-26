Left Menu

Sebastian Kurz: Cleared Conviction Sparks Talk of Political Comeback

Former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's perjury conviction and sentence were overturned by an appeals court, removing a major obstacle to his political return. The court deemed there was insufficient evidence of false testimony. Despite ongoing investigations, Kurz denies any wrongdoing and remains a prominent figure in Austrian politics.

An Austrian appeals court has overturned the perjury conviction of former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, eliminating a significant barrier to his potential political return. The court found insufficient evidence that Kurz gave false testimony about his involvement in executive appointments.

Kurz, who stepped down following a separate corruption investigation in 2021, maintains his innocence. Outside the court, he expressed relief, stating the latest ruling confirms his long-standing stance against the accusations.

Despite stepping away from politics, Kurz continues to wield influence, with some hoping for his return to the Austrian People's Party's leadership. However, public opinion remains divided on his comeback, as he pursues a career as a consultant and tech entrepreneur.

