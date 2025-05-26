Left Menu

Political Turmoil: Arrest of YSRCP Leader Sparks Controversy

Senior YSRCP leader Kakani Govardhan Reddy was arrested for illegal quartz mining. Arrested on Bengaluru's outskirts, Reddy faces charges including illegal mining and casteist abuse towards tribals. His arrest, condemned by party colleagues, is seen as politically motivated amid allegations of misuse of power by the ruling government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nellore | Updated: 26-05-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 16:43 IST
  • India

Senior YSRCP leader Kakani Govardhan Reddy has been arrested on charges of illegal quartz mining, causing ripples across the political landscape. The arrest took place on the outskirts of Bengaluru in the early hours of Monday, with Reddy subsequently remanded to 14 days of judicial custody by Venkatagiri Court.

Reddy, a former agriculture minister, is accused of engaging in mining activities in Nellore district's Podalakuru mandal. Allegations include unauthorized use of explosives and reportedly hurling casteist slurs at local tribals who challenged his actions. He faces multiple charges under various IPC sections and other legal acts.

Opposition voices have risen in Reddy's defense, with senior YSRCP leader Merugu Nagarjuna denouncing the arrest as politically motivated. He claims that the ruling NDA coalition is wielding its power unfairly to target dissenting politicians, warning of potential repercussions for these allegedly oppressive actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

