Court Accepts Closure of High-Profile WFI Case

A Delhi court has agreed to close a case involving sexual harassment allegations against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the former Wrestling Federation of India chief. The allegations were brought forth by a minor wrestler.

During a private session, the alleged victim expressed satisfaction with the Delhi Police's investigation, leading to the acceptance of the closure report by Additional Sessions Judge Gomti Manocha.

The case witnessed a dramatic turn when the wrestler's father revealed that he had falsely reported the harassment as a means of retribution against Singh. Despite the closure of this case, Singh still confronts similar accusations from six other female wrestlers.

(With inputs from agencies.)