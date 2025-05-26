Court Accepts Closure of High-Profile WFI Case
A court in Delhi accepted the closure of a case involving sexual harassment accusations against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by a minor wrestler. The decision came after the alleged victim's father admitted to filing a false complaint. Singh faces separate charges from six other wrestlers.
A Delhi court has agreed to close a case involving sexual harassment allegations against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the former Wrestling Federation of India chief. The allegations were brought forth by a minor wrestler.
During a private session, the alleged victim expressed satisfaction with the Delhi Police's investigation, leading to the acceptance of the closure report by Additional Sessions Judge Gomti Manocha.
The case witnessed a dramatic turn when the wrestler's father revealed that he had falsely reported the harassment as a means of retribution against Singh. Despite the closure of this case, Singh still confronts similar accusations from six other female wrestlers.
