Crisis in Gaza: Resignation and Global Outcry Amid Escalating Conflict

The head of a U.S.-funded initiative aimed at delivering aid to Gaza has unexpectedly resigned, citing failure to adhere to humanitarian principles amidst escalating conflict. This comes after an Israeli airstrike on a school resulted in numerous civilian casualties and fuels increasing international pressure on Israel.

Despite a blockade, Israel permitted limited aid into Gaza after months, following intensified military actions. However, the relief provided is insufficient for the two million residents who face severe shortages. The resignation highlights the controversy surrounding the new aid system, which aims to bypass Hamas control.

While support from its allies wanes, Israel persists with its military campaign, claiming strategic targets linked to Hamas. The humanitarian crisis deepens as the civilian toll rises, raising urgent appeals for a re-evaluation of the ongoing operations and methods of aid distribution, amidst continued allegations of violations and policies seen as draconian.

(With inputs from agencies.)