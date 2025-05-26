Hamas Ceasefire Proposal: A Path to Peace in Gaza
Hamas has accepted a ceasefire proposal from U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, involving the release of hostages and a 70-day truce. The agreement, received through mediators, includes freeing ten Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners. Israel has not yet commented on the proposal.
Hamas has agreed to a ceasefire proposal from U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, potentially marking a significant step towards resolving the ongoing conflict in Gaza. A Palestinian official close to Hamas confirmed this development to Reuters, stating the proposal includes a 70-day truce and the release of ten Israeli hostages.
The proposed agreement, which reached Hamas through mediators, would see the hostages released in two groups in exchange for the truce and a partial withdrawal from the Gaza Strip. Additionally, Israel is expected to release a number of Palestinian prisoners, including those serving lengthy sentences.
Despite the advancements, there has been no official response from Israel regarding the suggested terms. The proposal's acceptance could pave the way for further negotiations and an eventual end to hostilities in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hamas
- ceasefire
- proposal
- Gaza
- peace
- hostages
- U.S. envoy
- Israel
- conflict
- resolution
ALSO READ
Zelenskyy Challenges Putin to Direct Talks in Turkiye Amid Peace Talks Tensions
JKNC MP Welcomes India-Pakistan Peace Pact; Calls for Support in Affected Areas
Tranquility at the Border: A Night of Peace in Jammu and Kashmir
PKK Announces Historic Disbandment in Peace Initiative with Turkiye
China Pushes for Lasting Peace in Ukraine