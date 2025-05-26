Hamas Ceasefire Proposal: A Path to Peace in Gaza

Hamas has agreed to a ceasefire proposal from U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, potentially marking a significant step towards resolving the ongoing conflict in Gaza. A Palestinian official close to Hamas confirmed this development to Reuters, stating the proposal includes a 70-day truce and the release of ten Israeli hostages.

The proposed agreement, which reached Hamas through mediators, would see the hostages released in two groups in exchange for the truce and a partial withdrawal from the Gaza Strip. Additionally, Israel is expected to release a number of Palestinian prisoners, including those serving lengthy sentences.

Despite the advancements, there has been no official response from Israel regarding the suggested terms. The proposal's acceptance could pave the way for further negotiations and an eventual end to hostilities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)