Trump's Ambitious 'Board of Peace' Initiative: Global Leaders Invited to Join

US President Donald Trump has introduced the 'Board of Peace' during the World Economic Forum's Davos meeting, aiming for lasting peace in Gaza. India's stance remains undecided, considering the initiative involves sensitive international relations. Many countries have been invited, with varied responses, reflecting global perception challenges.

Updated: 22-01-2026 19:43 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 19:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

US President Donald Trump unveiled a new international initiative, the 'Board of Peace,' at the World Economic Forum in Davos, aiming to foster lasting peace and stability in Gaza. India's role remains uncertain as it evaluates the invitation to join this ambitious effort that involves complex geopolitical considerations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the global leaders invited to participate in the board, part of a larger ceasefire strategy between Israel and Hamas. While several countries have accepted the invitation, others remain cautious, reflecting the varied global viewpoints on Trump's initiative.

Projected as a potential alternative to the United Nations, the 'Board of Peace' faces both support and skepticism. With strategic oversight from an executive board led by prominent figures, the initiative will focus on deradicalizing Gaza and sparking development. The unfolding dynamics suggest considerable diplomatic maneuvering in the coming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

