Tragic Honour Killing Claims Three Lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
In a suspected honour killing case, three individuals, including a Pakistani woman and her daughter, were killed in Upper Dir district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The suspect, who allegedly opened fire on his wife and an unidentified man, also fatally wounded his young daughter. Authorities are investigating the incident.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a heartbreaking incident in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, three people, including a woman and her young daughter, were killed in what police suspect to be an honour killing.
The tragedy unfolded in the Yabaard Keejun area of Upper Dir district on Monday when a man allegedly shot his wife and another unidentified male, who both died instantly. The man's eight-year-old daughter was also caught in the line of fire, resulting in her death.
Local police have initiated a probe into the case and are actively searching for the accused. A case has been registered, and authorities are determined to bring the perpetrator to justice in this triple murder case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Incident: E-Rickshaw Driver Sets Self Ablaze in Noida
Tragic Incident in Delhi: Family Succumbs to Toxic Fumes in Manufacturing Unit
Tragic Incident on Pilgrimage: Elderly Woman Killed by Boulder in Uttarakhand
Tragic Incident: Family Found Dead in Chhattisgarh
Tragic Incidents: Mysteries on the Tracks and Roads