Tragic Honour Killing Claims Three Lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In a heartbreaking incident in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, three people, including a woman and her young daughter, were killed in what police suspect to be an honour killing.

The tragedy unfolded in the Yabaard Keejun area of Upper Dir district on Monday when a man allegedly shot his wife and another unidentified male, who both died instantly. The man's eight-year-old daughter was also caught in the line of fire, resulting in her death.

Local police have initiated a probe into the case and are actively searching for the accused. A case has been registered, and authorities are determined to bring the perpetrator to justice in this triple murder case.

(With inputs from agencies.)