Israeli Official Dismisses Ceasefire Proposal from Hamas

An Israeli government representative has outrightly dismissed the latest ceasefire proposal from Hamas. The official claimed that no responsible administration would accept such an agreement, firmly rejecting the idea.

The ceasefire proposal, purportedly aligned with one suggested by U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, was deemed unacceptable.

Speaking anonymously, the official suggested that Hamas was not truly interested in negotiating a deal, pointing to the group's intentions as insincere.