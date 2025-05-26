Israeli Official Dismisses Ceasefire Proposal from Hamas
An Israeli official has rejected a ceasefire proposal from Hamas, calling it unacceptable for any responsible government. The proposal was said to resemble one from U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, but the official contended that Hamas was not genuinely interested in reaching an agreement.
An Israeli government representative has outrightly dismissed the latest ceasefire proposal from Hamas. The official claimed that no responsible administration would accept such an agreement, firmly rejecting the idea.
The ceasefire proposal, purportedly aligned with one suggested by U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, was deemed unacceptable.
Speaking anonymously, the official suggested that Hamas was not truly interested in negotiating a deal, pointing to the group's intentions as insincere.
