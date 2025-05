India and Maldives: Strengthening Ties Amid Strategic Challenges

India and Maldives have embarked on a path to strengthen their trade and strategic cooperation, marking a significant step in their bilateral relations.

During a three-day visit to India, Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Khaleel reiterated his country's support in combating terrorism, aligning with India's stance on the issue.

The high-level delegation's discussions centered on enhancing economic and maritime security, reflecting mutual interests in defense, development, and political exchanges.