Allegations of Corruption Cast Shadow on Himachal Pradesh Politics
Opposition leader Jairam Thakur claims that the recent death of HPPCL engineer Vimal Negi is tied to corruption, involving someone close to the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister. Thakur insists on the Chief Minister's resignation and demands a CBI inquiry, pointing to government denial and concerns about destroyed evidence.
- Country:
- India
A storm of allegations has engulfed Himachal Pradesh's political landscape as Jairam Thakur, the Leader of the Opposition, claims corruption links in the death of Vimal Negi, an HPPCL engineer. Thakur implicated someone close to the Chief Minister and demanded an immediate resignation from the CM.
Thakur, addressing media, asserted that the Chief Minister has been evasive since the incident, influencing the investigation's direction. The failure to hand over the case to the CBI, despite court orders, has stirred distrust among the victim's family, who now seek a CBI probe.
In light of new allegations, including accusations against top officials by Shimla SP Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, the controversy deepens. A letter recommending Gandhi's suspension for misconduct adds another layer to the political tension.
