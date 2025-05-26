Allegations of Corruption Cast Shadow on Himachal Pradesh Politics

A storm of allegations has engulfed Himachal Pradesh's political landscape as Jairam Thakur, the Leader of the Opposition, claims corruption links in the death of Vimal Negi, an HPPCL engineer. Thakur implicated someone close to the Chief Minister and demanded an immediate resignation from the CM.

Thakur, addressing media, asserted that the Chief Minister has been evasive since the incident, influencing the investigation's direction. The failure to hand over the case to the CBI, despite court orders, has stirred distrust among the victim's family, who now seek a CBI probe.

In light of new allegations, including accusations against top officials by Shimla SP Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, the controversy deepens. A letter recommending Gandhi's suspension for misconduct adds another layer to the political tension.