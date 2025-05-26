Left Menu

Allegations of Corruption Cast Shadow on Himachal Pradesh Politics

Opposition leader Jairam Thakur claims that the recent death of HPPCL engineer Vimal Negi is tied to corruption, involving someone close to the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister. Thakur insists on the Chief Minister's resignation and demands a CBI inquiry, pointing to government denial and concerns about destroyed evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 26-05-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 20:29 IST
Allegations of Corruption Cast Shadow on Himachal Pradesh Politics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A storm of allegations has engulfed Himachal Pradesh's political landscape as Jairam Thakur, the Leader of the Opposition, claims corruption links in the death of Vimal Negi, an HPPCL engineer. Thakur implicated someone close to the Chief Minister and demanded an immediate resignation from the CM.

Thakur, addressing media, asserted that the Chief Minister has been evasive since the incident, influencing the investigation's direction. The failure to hand over the case to the CBI, despite court orders, has stirred distrust among the victim's family, who now seek a CBI probe.

In light of new allegations, including accusations against top officials by Shimla SP Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, the controversy deepens. A letter recommending Gandhi's suspension for misconduct adds another layer to the political tension.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025