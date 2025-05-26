Left Menu

Final Farewell Amidst Controversy: Inside the Last Rites of Maoist Leaders

Authorities conducted the last rites for Maoist leader Basavaraju and seven others killed in a Chhattisgarh encounter. The operation resulted in the deaths of 27 Naxalites and two police officers. Disputes arose over the handling of Basavaraju's body, with legal interventions seeking the release of certain remains.

In an operation that marked a significant blow to Maoist operations, the last rites for top leader Basavaraju and seven comrades were handled by authorities following their deaths in a Chhattisgarh encounter. The strike on May 21 led to the deaths of 27 Naxalites and two police personnel.

The last rites took place in Narayanpur as controversy brewed over the handling of Basavaraju's remains. Despite family claims, his body, among others, was cremated as per legal procedures after no clear claims to the remains were recognized, according to officials.

The families of Basavaraju and another Naxalite approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court, seeking the release of the bodies. The court ruled on May 24 that petitioners could approach Chhattisgarh authorities for the bodies' custody, emphasizing adherence to legal protocols in such situations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

