German Chancellor Urges Israel to Reassess Gaza Actions

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz criticized Israel’s military actions in Gaza, questioning its justification as a fight against Hamas. While Germany supports Israel's defense rights, Merz highlights concerns about international law violations and the excessive impact on civilians. He intends to discuss these issues with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 22:08 IST
In a bold statement, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed concern over Israel's military operations in Gaza, suggesting they have surpassed what can be justified as legitimate defense actions against Hamas.

While Germany has traditionally supported Israel, stemming from historical responsibilities dating back to the Holocaust, Merz emphasized the importance of adhering to international humanitarian laws.

He noted that Germany expects its allies to stay within these legal frameworks and announced plans to discuss these critical issues with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, reflecting growing diplomatic nuances.

