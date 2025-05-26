German Chancellor Urges Israel to Reassess Gaza Actions

In a bold statement, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed concern over Israel's military operations in Gaza, suggesting they have surpassed what can be justified as legitimate defense actions against Hamas.

While Germany has traditionally supported Israel, stemming from historical responsibilities dating back to the Holocaust, Merz emphasized the importance of adhering to international humanitarian laws.

He noted that Germany expects its allies to stay within these legal frameworks and announced plans to discuss these critical issues with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, reflecting growing diplomatic nuances.

