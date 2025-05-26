Left Menu

High Court Drama: Audio Clip Reveals Alleged Conspiracy Against Special Judge

An audio clip has been submitted to the Delhi High Court revealing an alleged plot by the Anti-Corruption Branch to frame a special judge in a corruption case. The clip reportedly captures an ACB officer acknowledging efforts to implicate the judge for issuing challenging orders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 22:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An audio clip depicting an Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) officer purportedly discussing efforts to implicate a special judge in a corruption case has been presented to the Delhi High Court, a lawyer confirmed. The high court is expected to review the matter, represented by lawyer Ayush Jain, on Tuesday.

The controversy revolves around an FIR filed by the ACB, accusing court staff of bribery to frame the judge. The audio supposedly captures the ACB officer acknowledging the judge's orders that questioned their investigations. Claims suggest the judge's directives led to an attempt to settle scores, intimidating court personnel in the process.

Petitions have been filed seeking an independent probe into the ACB's alleged misconduct, with accusations of underhand dealings including threats and document fabrication. The high court has yet to initiate an inquiry against the judge due to insufficient evidence, suggesting continued investigation by the ACB.

