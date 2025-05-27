Left Menu

Man Arrested for Unhygienic Food Preparation After Viral Video

A man, identified as Shoaib, was arrested in Meerut after a video showing him spitting on rotis went viral. Police registered a case and arrested him near Jani canal bridge. He was produced before a court following the incident, highlighting serious concerns over food safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 27-05-2025 00:30 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 00:30 IST
Shoaib
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested in Meerut on Monday following the emergence of a viral video depicting him spitting on rotis during preparation, police authorities confirmed.

The Meerut district police spokesperson stated that a case was lodged at the Jani police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. In response to the incident, Senior Superintendent of Police directed an arrest.

The accused, named Shoaib, a resident of Kurali village, was apprehended by a police team at the Jani canal bridge. He was subsequently brought before a court for further proceedings, officials noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

