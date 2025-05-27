Man Arrested for Unhygienic Food Preparation After Viral Video

A man was arrested in Meerut on Monday following the emergence of a viral video depicting him spitting on rotis during preparation, police authorities confirmed.

The Meerut district police spokesperson stated that a case was lodged at the Jani police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. In response to the incident, Senior Superintendent of Police directed an arrest.

The accused, named Shoaib, a resident of Kurali village, was apprehended by a police team at the Jani canal bridge. He was subsequently brought before a court for further proceedings, officials noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)