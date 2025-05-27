Kenya Backs Moroccan Autonomy Plan for Western Sahara

Kenya has declared its support for Morocco's proposal to grant Western Sahara autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty. This move aligns with the stance of numerous African, Arab, and Western countries supporting Rabat in the ongoing dispute.

The conflict over Western Sahara, ongoing since 1975, involves Morocco clashing with the Algeria-backed Polisario front, which advocates for independence in the contested region. Following bilateral talks in Rabat, a joint statement indicated Kenya's view of the Moroccan proposal as the most viable solution.

Marking 60 years of diplomatic relations, Kenya has opened an embassy in Rabat. Morocco, a significant phosphates producer, has agreed to boost fertilizer exports to Kenya, with both countries planning to collaborate on trade, renewable energy, and other sectors. Kenya also supports Morocco's initiative to give landlocked Sahel nations trade access through its Atlantic ports.