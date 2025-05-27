Kenya Backs Moroccan Autonomy Plan for Western Sahara
Kenya announced its support for Morocco's autonomy plan for Western Sahara, joining many nations backing Rabat. This comes amid reaffirmation of their 60-year diplomatic ties. The nations will enhance cooperation in areas like trade, renewable energies, and security. Kenya also backed Morocco's initiative to aid Sahel states' access to global trade.
Kenya has declared its support for Morocco's proposal to grant Western Sahara autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty. This move aligns with the stance of numerous African, Arab, and Western countries supporting Rabat in the ongoing dispute.
The conflict over Western Sahara, ongoing since 1975, involves Morocco clashing with the Algeria-backed Polisario front, which advocates for independence in the contested region. Following bilateral talks in Rabat, a joint statement indicated Kenya's view of the Moroccan proposal as the most viable solution.
Marking 60 years of diplomatic relations, Kenya has opened an embassy in Rabat. Morocco, a significant phosphates producer, has agreed to boost fertilizer exports to Kenya, with both countries planning to collaborate on trade, renewable energy, and other sectors. Kenya also supports Morocco's initiative to give landlocked Sahel nations trade access through its Atlantic ports.
ALSO READ
Burkina Faso Conflict: Forensics of a Massacre in Solenzo
Airports Resume Civil Operations After Indo-Pak Conflict
Our fight was against terror infra, terrorists but Pak military chose to support terrorists and widened conflict: Air Marshal AK Bharti.
Hamas to Release Israeli-American Hostage Amid Intensified Israel-Gaza Conflict
Global Conflict Highlights and Diplomatic Overtures: A Week in Review