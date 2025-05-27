Tragic End: Family Found Dead in Alleged Suicide Pact in Panchkula
In Panchkula, Haryana, six family members were found dead in a car, believed to be a suicide pact, with a seventh dying en route to the hospital. Praveen Mittal and his family, originally from Panchkula, recently returned from Dehradun. Financial distress is suspected as a motive.
In a tragic incident in Panchkula, Haryana, six members of a single family were found deceased inside a car parked in Sector 27, with police suspecting a suicide pact.
Panchkula's Deputy Commissioner of Police, Himadri Kaushik, revealed initial assessments point towards suicide, although comprehensive investigations are underway. A passerby discovered the vehicle late at night.
The deceased include Praveen Mittal, his wife, their three children, and his parents. It appears financial difficulties may have led to the tragic event, according to information disclosed by one survivor before all succumbed.
