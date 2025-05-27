Left Menu

Unyielding Vigil: Operation Sindoor and the Steadfast Defense of the India-Pakistan Border

Inspector General of BSF, Jammu Frontier, Shashank Anand, emphasizes the unwavering high alert status along the India-Pakistan border due to potential infiltration attempts. Operation Sindoor remains active, with BSF utilizing robust surveillance systems and addressing threats, including drones, to maintain security. Women personnel play a key role in operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-05-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 13:44 IST
Amid ongoing tensions, Inspector General Shashank Anand of the BSF's Jammu Frontier remains resolute about the border's security. His declaration highlights the constancy of Operation Sindoor, emphasizing the imperative vigilance needed due to Pakistan's unpredictable aggression.

Anand assured the public of BSF's readiness, recounting their swift response to infiltration attempts facilitated by Pakistani shelling. The BSF remains vigilant, employing advanced surveillance technology along the border to preempt threats.

The dedication of BSF personnel, including women officers like Assistant Commandant Neha Bhandari, underscores the force's comprehensive strategy, which combines counter-terror measures with community support, ensuring both safety and agricultural continuity along the International Border.

