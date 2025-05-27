Unyielding Vigil: Operation Sindoor and the Steadfast Defense of the India-Pakistan Border
Inspector General of BSF, Jammu Frontier, Shashank Anand, emphasizes the unwavering high alert status along the India-Pakistan border due to potential infiltration attempts. Operation Sindoor remains active, with BSF utilizing robust surveillance systems and addressing threats, including drones, to maintain security. Women personnel play a key role in operations.
- Country:
- India
Amid ongoing tensions, Inspector General Shashank Anand of the BSF's Jammu Frontier remains resolute about the border's security. His declaration highlights the constancy of Operation Sindoor, emphasizing the imperative vigilance needed due to Pakistan's unpredictable aggression.
Anand assured the public of BSF's readiness, recounting their swift response to infiltration attempts facilitated by Pakistani shelling. The BSF remains vigilant, employing advanced surveillance technology along the border to preempt threats.
The dedication of BSF personnel, including women officers like Assistant Commandant Neha Bhandari, underscores the force's comprehensive strategy, which combines counter-terror measures with community support, ensuring both safety and agricultural continuity along the International Border.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Vervotech Achieves SOC 2 Type II & ISO 27001 Certification, Setting Data Security Standards in AI Mapping Solutions
Rajasthan Border Districts' Blackout Amidst India-Pakistan Tensions
Rajasthan Minister Warns Pakistan Amid Rising Border Tensions
JKNC MP Welcomes India-Pakistan Peace Pact; Calls for Support in Affected Areas
India's Operation Sindoor Strikes 11 Pakistan Airbases Amid Tensions