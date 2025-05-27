Left Menu

British Man in Bali Sentenced for Drug Offenses After Escaping Death Penalty

Thomas Parker, a British citizen, was sentenced to 10 months in jail in Bali for drug offenses. Originally facing charges that could have led to the death penalty, the court reduced the charge as Parker proved he did not order the drugs. He will not appeal the decision.

  • Country:
  • Indonesia

In a high-profile case on the Indonesian island of Bali, Thomas Parker, a British national from Cumbria, England, received a 10-month jail sentence for drug-related offenses.

Parker's initial charge carried a potential death penalty, but it was lowered to a less severe violation after he demonstrated that he did not knowingly order the drugs.

The court acknowledged Parker's remorse, previous clean record, and his promise to reform, leading to a reduced sentence. Parker has accepted the verdict, while prosecutors have a week to decide whether to challenge it.

