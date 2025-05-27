British Man in Bali Sentenced for Drug Offenses After Escaping Death Penalty

In a high-profile case on the Indonesian island of Bali, Thomas Parker, a British national from Cumbria, England, received a 10-month jail sentence for drug-related offenses.

Parker's initial charge carried a potential death penalty, but it was lowered to a less severe violation after he demonstrated that he did not knowingly order the drugs.

The court acknowledged Parker's remorse, previous clean record, and his promise to reform, leading to a reduced sentence. Parker has accepted the verdict, while prosecutors have a week to decide whether to challenge it.