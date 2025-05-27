Upholding Justice: Delhi High Court's Stance on Gender-Based Abuse Against Judges

The Delhi High Court has taken a firm stance against gender-specific abuse in the judiciary, refusing to reduce the sentence of a lawyer found guilty of using threatening language towards a woman judge. The court declared that such acts constitute an assault on justice itself and must be met with strict accountability.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, emphasizing the gravity of the issue, pointed out that the incident reflects systemic vulnerabilities within the legal profession. Despite the high position of female judges, they remain exposed to personal indignities, highlighting a persistent issue of gender bias that undermines judicial independence.

The court adjusted the original sentencing to run concurrently, reducing the total jail time to 18 months, but underscored the need for rigorous deterrence. This decision sends a strong message about the necessity of maintaining respect and order in courtrooms and reaffirms support for female judicial officers.

