UN Calls for Open Borders in Gaza Amid Humanitarian Aid Debate

Efforts by a U.S.-backed private humanitarian organization to distribute aid in Gaza have been labeled a diversion from crucial measures, according to the U.N.'s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Jens Laerke, spokesperson for OCHA, on Tuesday highlighted the necessity of reopening all crossings into Gaza and securing more Israeli approvals for emergency supplies, stating that substantial progress is hindered without these actions.

Despite the commencement of aid distribution by the Global Humanitarian Fund (GHF) on Monday, Laerke emphasized that such actions cannot supplant the urgent need for accessible humanitarian channels.

