Bombay High Court Demands Election Footage in Fadnavis Case

The Bombay High Court has directed the Election Commission of India to respond to a petition requesting copies of videography and CCTV footage from the 2024 Nagpur South-west assembly elections. These records are critical as the election saw Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis win with a significant margin.

The petition, filed by Congress member Prafulla Gudadhe, challenges Fadnavis's victory citing procedural flaws and corruption during the electoral process. Gudadhe lost to Fadnavis by 39,710 votes. The court has also issued notices to the Maharashtra Chief Electoral Office and the Nagpur district collector.

The petitioner's advocate, Akash Moon, pressed for the footage to be retained and for interim relief to prevent its deletion. Three other related petitions concerning assembly seats were also discussed, with the court ensuring all records remain intact for further hearings.

