Modi Highlights Pakistan's Deliberate War Strategy and Economic Strength of 'Vocal for Local'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticizes Pakistan's deliberate war strategy, emphasizing India's firm response. He stresses the significance of boosting local economy through 'Vocal for Local' initiative and highlights India's economic growth. Modi underscores India's commitment to peace and prosperity, urging citizens to contribute to the nation's progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 27-05-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 19:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking in Gujarat, described terrorism not as a mere proxy war but as a calculated strategy by Pakistan, vowing a firm Indian response.

He promoted the 'Vocal for Local' initiative, encouraging the purchase of Indian products to enhance the economy, and reflected on India's significant growth from 11th to 4th largest economy.

While advocating peace and progress, Modi highlighted the crucial role of urban economies in advancing India to the third-largest economy globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

