Tragic End for a Family Entangled in Debt
A family of six was found dead in a car in Panchkula, Haryana, suspected to be a suicide pact due to financial distress. Praveen Mittal, his wife, children, and parents died, leaving suicide notes attributing their action to overwhelming debt. Investigation is ongoing.
- Country:
- India
In a heart-wrenching incident that has shaken the region, six members of a family, including three children, were discovered dead inside a car in Panchkula, Haryana. Police suspect it to be a case of collective suicide driven by severe financial strain.
The tragic affair came to light when a passerby, Puneet Rana, engaged with one of the family members who was in distress, revealing they were steeped in debt. A suicide note discovered at the scene confirmed the family's financial turmoil as a motive for the pact.
Praveen Mittal, along with his wife, three young children, and parents, succumbed to what appears to be poisoning. Authorities are conducting thorough investigations, including examining suicide notes and social media accounts, while relatives express their shock over the sudden loss.
ALSO READ
Haryana's Mining Menace: Human Rights Commission Steps In
Punjab-Haryana Water Dispute Escalates Amid National Interest Calls
Haryana Readies for Monsoon: Urgent Preparations Underway
Water War: Punjab Challenges Court Over Bhakra Dam Water Release to Haryana
Tragic Incident: E-Rickshaw Driver Sets Self Ablaze in Noida