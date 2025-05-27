Left Menu

Tragic End for a Family Entangled in Debt

A family of six was found dead in a car in Panchkula, Haryana, suspected to be a suicide pact due to financial distress. Praveen Mittal, his wife, children, and parents died, leaving suicide notes attributing their action to overwhelming debt. Investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-05-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 19:35 IST
Tragic End for a Family Entangled in Debt
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident that has shaken the region, six members of a family, including three children, were discovered dead inside a car in Panchkula, Haryana. Police suspect it to be a case of collective suicide driven by severe financial strain.

The tragic affair came to light when a passerby, Puneet Rana, engaged with one of the family members who was in distress, revealing they were steeped in debt. A suicide note discovered at the scene confirmed the family's financial turmoil as a motive for the pact.

Praveen Mittal, along with his wife, three young children, and parents, succumbed to what appears to be poisoning. Authorities are conducting thorough investigations, including examining suicide notes and social media accounts, while relatives express their shock over the sudden loss.

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025