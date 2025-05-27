Tragic End for a Family Entangled in Debt

In a heart-wrenching incident that has shaken the region, six members of a family, including three children, were discovered dead inside a car in Panchkula, Haryana. Police suspect it to be a case of collective suicide driven by severe financial strain.

The tragic affair came to light when a passerby, Puneet Rana, engaged with one of the family members who was in distress, revealing they were steeped in debt. A suicide note discovered at the scene confirmed the family's financial turmoil as a motive for the pact.

Praveen Mittal, along with his wife, three young children, and parents, succumbed to what appears to be poisoning. Authorities are conducting thorough investigations, including examining suicide notes and social media accounts, while relatives express their shock over the sudden loss.