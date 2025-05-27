India Partners with AFD to Champion Eco-Fishing Ports for Sustainable Blue Economy

In a significant stride towards sustainable blue economy development, the Department of Fisheries under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying (MoFAH&D), in collaboration with the Agence Française de Développement (AFD), hosted a Technical Dialogue on Eco-Fishing Ports in New Delhi. The high-level engagement brought together a diverse array of national and international stakeholders to explore transformative approaches to green, smart, and inclusive fishing harbour infrastructure.

Held under the chairmanship of Ms. Neetu Kumari Prasad, Joint Secretary (Marine), Department of Fisheries, the dialogue emphasized the urgent need to modernize India’s fishing ports with minimal environmental footprint, while maximizing economic potential, social equity, and ecosystem resilience.

The event was further enriched by the presence of Ms. Lise Breuil, Country Director, AFD; Ms. Camille Severac, Deputy Country Director, AFD; and Mr. Pablo Ahumada, Counsellor for International Affairs at the Embassy of France in India. Participants included senior officials from Indian state fisheries departments, international representatives from Indonesia, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the Asian Development Bank (ADB), IIT Madras, the Seafood Export Association of India, and private sector leaders from the fishing and port infrastructure industries.

India’s Vision: Modern, Eco-Friendly, and Inclusive Ports

In her keynote, Ms. Prasad emphasized India’s remarkable progress in marine and inland fisheries production and exports, while also highlighting persistent challenges such as inadequate harbour infrastructure, market linkage gaps, and limited access to cold chain and value addition facilities.

She noted that the Government of India has approved 117 projects for the construction, modernization, and dredging of Fishing Harbours (FHs) and Fish Landing Centres (FLCs) with a total investment of ₹9,832.95 crore (~USD 1.15 billion). In addition, under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), three smart and integrated fishing harbours are being developed at Vanakbara (Daman & Diu), Karaikal (Puducherry), and Jakhau (Gujarat).

She stressed the importance of community involvement, impact assessments, and building a green and socially responsive ecosystem. The development of Eco-Fishing Ports, she said, is not only about infrastructure, but also about adopting sustainable practices, inclusive governance, and holistic planning.

Eco-Fishing Ports: Thematic Discussions on Sustainability, Design, and Governance

The day-long event was structured into four technical sessions, each addressing a core theme essential for creating next-generation eco-friendly fishing harbours:

1. Concept and Development of Eco-Fishing Ports

This session delved into the definition, significance, and global frameworks guiding eco-port development. Presentations focused on integrating smart infrastructure, sustainable port design, and lessons from the FAO’s Blue Port Initiative, which aims to embed environmental sustainability in fisheries infrastructure worldwide.

2. Community Engagement and Inclusive Port Models

Speakers spotlighted the critical role of co-management societies, private sector partnerships, and stakeholder empowerment. The session examined how trust-based partnerships and regional co-governance models can drive equity and efficiency in harbour operations and fisheries value chains.

3. Environmental Sustainability and Green Technologies

Experts shared case studies and best practices for green breakwater designs, eco-friendly vessels, hygiene protocols, and waste management systems. Emphasis was placed on reducing marine pollution, encouraging carbon-neutral practices, and setting environmental benchmarks for fishing port infrastructure.

4. Monitoring, Evaluation, and Port Maintenance

This concluding session discussed mechanisms for long-term sustainability, such as performance metrics, impact analysis, post-construction evaluation, and cost-benefit frameworks. Drawing on AFD’s experience in climate-resilient port development, the session emphasized data-driven decision-making and institutional capacity building.

AFD and India: A Growing Blue Economy Partnership

The dialogue highlighted the expanding partnership between India and France in the domain of blue economy and climate-adaptive infrastructure. AFD, the French agency for development cooperation, brought insights from its work across multiple countries and pledged support in the form of technical expertise, financial assistance, and knowledge exchange platforms.

Ms. Lise Breuil, Country Director of AFD India, underscored the importance of aligning port development with India’s environmental goals, climate action commitments, and livelihood protection priorities. “The Eco-Fishing Port initiative offers a unique opportunity to blend innovation with tradition and ensure resilience for coastal communities,” she said.

Towards Smart and Resilient Coastal Infrastructure

The dialogue marks a pivotal moment in India’s shift towards smart, resilient, and inclusive fisheries infrastructure. As India pursues sustainable maritime development, Eco-Fishing Ports will serve as prototypes for broader sectoral transformation—bringing together blue economy objectives, climate resilience, and community empowerment.

The collaborative spirit of the dialogue sets the stage for ongoing engagement between government bodies, international agencies, academia, and the private sector, thereby reinforcing India’s leadership role in sustainable fisheries and blue growth in the Indo-Pacific region.