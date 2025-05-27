Extended Suspension: Andhra Pradesh Govt Prolongs IPS Officer's Suspension Amid Misconduct Allegations

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to extend the suspension of senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer N Sanjay by another six months, a government order confirmed on Tuesday. The suspension will now remain effective until November 27, 2025, due to allegations of misconduct.

Sanjay faces accusations of misappropriating public funds tied to the Automated Governance & NoC Integration (AGNI) portal's development and police training programs for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. His tenure as Director General of Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response & Fire Services and Additional Director General of Police is under scrutiny.

A review committee meeting held on May 21 concluded that suspending Sanjay was necessary, as multiple witnesses are yet to testify, and additional documents must be procured. His continued suspension is seen as critical to safeguarding the ongoing investigation from potential influence.

