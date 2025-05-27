Left Menu

Tragic Fall: Friends Allegedly Push Man to Death in Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, a 25-year-old man named Monu died after allegedly being pushed from a building's fourth floor by friends. Police have arrested two suspects and are searching for a third. An investigation is ongoing to uncover the full circumstances of the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barabanki(Up) | Updated: 27-05-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 21:07 IST
Monu
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old man, Monu, died in a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh after allegedly being thrown from a four-story building by three friends late Monday night, according to police reports.

The incident occurred at Kanshiram Colony in Awas Vikas, where Monu had been drinking with his friends. His father, Rakesh, claims that Mehtab, Saddam, and Nihal lured Monu to the terrace before pushing him over the edge, critically injuring him.

Monu was initially treated at a district hospital before being moved to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Lucknow, where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday. Authorities have registered an FIR based on Rakesh's complaint, arresting two suspects, while efforts to locate the third are ongoing. The investigation aims to establish the exact events leading to Monu's untimely death.

