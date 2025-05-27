Fazilka Bribery Scandal: Police Officers Arrested in Corruption Crackdown

In a significant crackdown on corruption, authorities in Fazilka, Punjab, have arrested a station house officer and three police personnel for allegedly accepting a Rs 1 lakh bribe. The arrests were publicized by Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, who emphasized the government's stringent anti-corruption stance.

The case emerged when Dharminder Singh accused the Cyber Crime Police Station of demanding a bribe to release his 17-year-old son's confiscated phone. Despite the Singh family's efforts to resolve the issue legally, they were forced to pay the bribe, leading to the officers' arrest after Singh presented evidence to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The arrested officers, including the SHO, are currently in custody and will face legal proceedings. Cheema highlighted the government's commitment to eradicate corruption, stating that no official, regardless of rank, would be spared if found guilty of corrupt activities.

