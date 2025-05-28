Left Menu

Trump Administration Halt Visa Appointments Amid Social Media Vetting Plan

The Trump administration has ordered U.S. missions overseas to halt new student and exchange visitor visa appointments pending a review on expanding social media vetting. Initial appointments can proceed, though new ones are paused. This move is reflective of Trump's immigration stance, sparking criticism over free speech concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 00:17 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 00:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, President Donald Trump's administration has instructed its overseas missions to stop scheduling new appointments for visa applicants under student and exchange visitor categories. This step is part of the State Department's preparation to change its social media vetting procedures, according to an internal cable accessed by Reuters.

The directive, issued by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, emphasizes pausing new appointments, though those already scheduled will be honored. This aligns with the broader immigration agenda of the Trump administration, which includes increasing deportations and revoking visas.

Critics argue this undermines free speech, especially following an incident involving a Tufts University student detained for her critique on U.S. foreign policy. Concurrently, there's contention over revoking Harvard's international student enrollments, as this impacts the university's global standing and financial health.

