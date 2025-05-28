Trump Administration Halt Visa Appointments Amid Social Media Vetting Plan

In a significant move, President Donald Trump's administration has instructed its overseas missions to stop scheduling new appointments for visa applicants under student and exchange visitor categories. This step is part of the State Department's preparation to change its social media vetting procedures, according to an internal cable accessed by Reuters.

The directive, issued by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, emphasizes pausing new appointments, though those already scheduled will be honored. This aligns with the broader immigration agenda of the Trump administration, which includes increasing deportations and revoking visas.

Critics argue this undermines free speech, especially following an incident involving a Tufts University student detained for her critique on U.S. foreign policy. Concurrently, there's contention over revoking Harvard's international student enrollments, as this impacts the university's global standing and financial health.