Mangaluru's Tensions Rise: Arrest of VHP Leader Sharan Pumpwell

Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Sharan Pumpwell was arrested in Mangaluru for allegedly inciting unrest after the murder of Hindutva activist Suhas Shetty. Pumpwell's statements and the failed bandh call led to vandalism, resulting in a police case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 28-05-2025 00:47 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 00:47 IST
Mangaluru's Tensions Rise: Arrest of VHP Leader Sharan Pumpwell
  • India

Mangaluru police have arrested Sharan Pumpwell, a leader of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, for allegedly making inflammatory remarks that incited unrest following the recent murder of Hindutva activist Suhas Shetty. The incident unfolded on May 1 within the Bajpe police station's jurisdiction.

In the immediate aftermath, Pumpwell addressed the media, suggesting involvement by "jihadi Islamic terrorists" and connected the incident to the banned Popular Front of India (PFI). He also called for a district-wide bandh, urging the public to close shops and offices from 6 am to 6 pm that day in protest.

The bandh, however, did not gain public support, leading Pumpwell's followers to engage in acts of vandalism across Mangaluru. These actions resulted in property damage and disrupted communal harmony. The police have taken action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, citing the accused's failure to comply with summons for inquiry.

