U.S. Waives Death Penalty for 'El Chapo' Son Facing Drug Charges

The U.S. will not seek the death penalty against Joaquin Guzman Lopez, son of 'El Chapo', despite his charges of drug trafficking and money laundering. Indicted in 2023 with his brothers, 'the Chapitos', Guzman Lopez was arrested in 2024. His case is ongoing in U.S. courts.

Updated: 28-05-2025 01:15 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 01:15 IST
The United States has decided not to pursue the death penalty against Joaquin Guzman Lopez, the son of notorious drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman, if he is convicted on drug trafficking charges, according to a recent court filing.

This decision comes as Guzman Lopez faces charges alongside his brothers in connection to the Sinaloa Cartel's operations following their father's extradition. Guzman Lopez was captured in a high-profile arrest operation in July 2024, which also involved Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada. Both men have entered not guilty pleas.

While Guzman Lopez faces trial, his father notably serves a life sentence in a high-security Colorado prison. The progression of Guzman Lopez's case and its implications for U.S.-Mexico drug enforcement continue to draw international attention.

