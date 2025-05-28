Left Menu

Conflict at Sadar Tehsil: Farmers vs. Officials

A clash occurred at Sadar Tehsil in Gautam Buddha Nagar district, where a lekhpal and others were captured on video chasing and attacking farmers who had complained about land measurement delays. An official probe has been initiated by SDM Charul Yadav to address the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 28-05-2025 01:39 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 01:39 IST
Conflict at Sadar Tehsil: Farmers vs. Officials
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A disturbing incident unfolded at Sadar Tehsil in Gautam Buddha Nagar district, where government officials were captured on video assaulting farmers.

The altercation stemmed from complaints about delayed land measurements, with a lekhpal named Sunil and private employees seen chasing and beating the farmers.

Following the incident, SDM Charul Yadav launched an official investigation to determine accountability and ensure justice for the affected farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025