Conflict at Sadar Tehsil: Farmers vs. Officials

A disturbing incident unfolded at Sadar Tehsil in Gautam Buddha Nagar district, where government officials were captured on video assaulting farmers.

The altercation stemmed from complaints about delayed land measurements, with a lekhpal named Sunil and private employees seen chasing and beating the farmers.

Following the incident, SDM Charul Yadav launched an official investigation to determine accountability and ensure justice for the affected farmers.

