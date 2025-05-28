Conflict at Sadar Tehsil: Farmers vs. Officials
A clash occurred at Sadar Tehsil in Gautam Buddha Nagar district, where a lekhpal and others were captured on video chasing and attacking farmers who had complained about land measurement delays. An official probe has been initiated by SDM Charul Yadav to address the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 28-05-2025 01:39 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 01:39 IST
- Country:
- India
A disturbing incident unfolded at Sadar Tehsil in Gautam Buddha Nagar district, where government officials were captured on video assaulting farmers.
The altercation stemmed from complaints about delayed land measurements, with a lekhpal named Sunil and private employees seen chasing and beating the farmers.
Following the incident, SDM Charul Yadav launched an official investigation to determine accountability and ensure justice for the affected farmers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
