Left Menu

Iranian Hacker Pleads Guilty in Devastating Baltimore Ransomware Aрtack

Sina Gholinejad, an Iranian national, has pleaded guilty to the Baltimore ransomware attack of 2019 and other cybercrimes, causing significant financial losses. He faces a 30-year prison sentence for his role in the attacks. U.S. authorities have tied such cyber activities to Iranian entities, but Gholinejad’s connection remains unspecified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 02:31 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 02:31 IST
Iranian Hacker Pleads Guilty in Devastating Baltimore Ransomware Aрtack

Sina Gholinejad, an Iranian national, acknowledged his involvement in the notorious 2019 ransomware attack on Baltimore, along with other cybercrimes. This guilty plea, announced by the Department of Justice, highlights the extensive financial damage caused by the attacks, estimated at tens of millions of dollars.

Gholinejad, now facing up to 30 years in prison, was charged with one count of computer fraud and abuse and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. While the DOJ has not alleged direct involvement of state-backed actors in this case, there is a history of warnings from U.S. authorities about Iranian hackers targeting critical infrastructure.

The attacks, executed under the Robbinhood ransomware variant, impacted several U.S. cities and organizations from 2019 to 2024. Gholinejad was arrested in January 2025, with his connection to these cyberattacks further emphasizing concerns over cybersecurity threats linked to Iranian entities.

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025