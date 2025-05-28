Iranian Hacker Pleads Guilty in Devastating Baltimore Ransomware Aрtack

Sina Gholinejad, an Iranian national, acknowledged his involvement in the notorious 2019 ransomware attack on Baltimore, along with other cybercrimes. This guilty plea, announced by the Department of Justice, highlights the extensive financial damage caused by the attacks, estimated at tens of millions of dollars.

Gholinejad, now facing up to 30 years in prison, was charged with one count of computer fraud and abuse and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. While the DOJ has not alleged direct involvement of state-backed actors in this case, there is a history of warnings from U.S. authorities about Iranian hackers targeting critical infrastructure.

The attacks, executed under the Robbinhood ransomware variant, impacted several U.S. cities and organizations from 2019 to 2024. Gholinejad was arrested in January 2025, with his connection to these cyberattacks further emphasizing concerns over cybersecurity threats linked to Iranian entities.