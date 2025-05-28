Left Menu

Drama in Court: Judge Steps Down Amid Maradona Trial Controversy

A judge participating in the trial concerning the alleged negligence in Diego Maradona's death has stepped down amid controversy over her appearance in a documentary about the case. The trial involves seven health professionals who could face severe penalties if found guilty.

In a dramatic turn of events, one of the three judges overseeing the negligence trial concerning the death of Diego Maradona has stepped down. Julieta Makintach exited the proceedings after footage appeared showing her participation in a documentary about the case, raising questions about her impartiality.

The trial of seven health workers accused of negligence continues with uncertainty following Makintach's removal. The court in San Isidro is reviewing her role after prosecutor Patricio Ferrari called for an investigation into the filming during the trial, necessitating a week-long suspension of proceedings.

The case revolves around the death of Argentine soccer legend Maradona, who passed away in 2020. Central defendant Leopoldo Luque, Maradona's primary physician at the time, had previously pushed for Makintach's dismissal due to concerns about the documentary's influence.

