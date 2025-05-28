Himachal Pradesh: Tensions Rise Over Vimal Negi Death Investigation
The administrative turmoil follows serious allegations between senior police officials in Himachal Pradesh regarding the investigation into the death of Vimal Negi. The state's Chief Minister ordered leave for implicated officers, while the CBI has taken over the probe following demands from Negi's family and political pressure.
The Himachal Pradesh government has asked several top police officers, including the additional chief secretary (Home), the DGP, and the Shimla SP, to take leave amid allegations connected to the investigation into the death of Vimal Negi.
On the same day, the CBI filed an FIR, intensifying the case just after Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's high-level meeting. Shimla SP Gandhi accused DGP Atul Verma of misleading investigatory reports, which spurred the administrative actions.
Concerns over indiscipline have led to potential showcause notices for the DGP and SP. Charge of their roles has been temporarily reassigned, and further investigations are expected as political tensions over the case continue to mount.
