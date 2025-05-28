Strengthening Ties: Indonesia and France's Continued Defense Cooperation

In a significant move to fortify bilateral relations, Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto has committed to maintaining defense cooperation with France. During discussions with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, Subianto emphasized the importance of swift progress on a pending free trade agreement.

This visit marks a pivotal moment in Indonesia-France relations, with both leaders focusing on enhancing economic and security ties. President Subianto expressed his eagerness for increased collaboration, which is expected to bring mutual benefits to both nations.

The call for an expedited trade agreement signals a deepening engagement between the two countries, reflecting a shared commitment to advancing their strategic partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)