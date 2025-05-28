Strengthening Ties: Indonesia and France's Continued Defense Cooperation
Indonesia's President, Prabowo Subianto, announced ongoing defense cooperation with France and urged President Emmanuel Macron to expedite a free trade agreement between their countries during Macron's visit. This move aims to bolster economic and security collaborations, enhancing bilateral relations between the two nations.
- Country:
- Indonesia
In a significant move to fortify bilateral relations, Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto has committed to maintaining defense cooperation with France. During discussions with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, Subianto emphasized the importance of swift progress on a pending free trade agreement.
This visit marks a pivotal moment in Indonesia-France relations, with both leaders focusing on enhancing economic and security ties. President Subianto expressed his eagerness for increased collaboration, which is expected to bring mutual benefits to both nations.
The call for an expedited trade agreement signals a deepening engagement between the two countries, reflecting a shared commitment to advancing their strategic partnership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Historic UK-India Free Trade Agreement: A Milestone in Global Trade
India-UK Free Trade Agreement: A New Era of Trade Growth
India-UK Free Trade Agreement Set to Boost Bilateral Trade by 15% Annually
Revolutionizing Trade: The UK-India Free Trade Agreement Unleashed
India-UK Free Trade Agreement: A Game-Changer for Bilateral Public Procurement