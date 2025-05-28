Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Indonesia and France's Continued Defense Cooperation

Indonesia's President, Prabowo Subianto, announced ongoing defense cooperation with France and urged President Emmanuel Macron to expedite a free trade agreement between their countries during Macron's visit. This move aims to bolster economic and security collaborations, enhancing bilateral relations between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 28-05-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 11:51 IST
Strengthening Ties: Indonesia and France's Continued Defense Cooperation
Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

In a significant move to fortify bilateral relations, Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto has committed to maintaining defense cooperation with France. During discussions with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, Subianto emphasized the importance of swift progress on a pending free trade agreement.

This visit marks a pivotal moment in Indonesia-France relations, with both leaders focusing on enhancing economic and security ties. President Subianto expressed his eagerness for increased collaboration, which is expected to bring mutual benefits to both nations.

The call for an expedited trade agreement signals a deepening engagement between the two countries, reflecting a shared commitment to advancing their strategic partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025