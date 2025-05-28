Supreme Court Holds DDA Guilty of Contempt for Ridge Tree Felling

The Supreme Court has declared Delhi Development Authority (DDA) officials guilty of contempt for cutting down trees in Delhi's Ridge area, aimed at road expansion. Although the court recognized no malafide intent, it highlighted the administrative misjudgment of the officials involved.

The bench, led by Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, issued a Rs 25,000 fine to the officials, while exempting the DDA chairman and vice-chairman. The court also mandated afforestation and suggested a levy for wealthy residents who benefited from the road widening.

A three-member panel is established to oversee the afforestation activities, ensuring tree cover on both sides of the road. A contempt notice was previously issued in response to allegations of unlawfully felling trees to facilitate road access to the Central Armed Police Forces Institute of Medical Sciences (CAPFIMS) Hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)