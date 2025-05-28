Left Menu

Supreme Court Holds DDA Guilty of Contempt for Ridge Tree Felling

The Supreme Court found Delhi Development Authority (DDA) officials guilty of contempt for felling trees in Delhi's Ridge area to widen a road, ordering afforestation while noting the absence of malafide intent. It imposed a fine on DDA officials and spared the chairman and vice-chairman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 12:09 IST
Supreme Court Holds DDA Guilty of Contempt for Ridge Tree Felling
  • India

The Supreme Court has declared Delhi Development Authority (DDA) officials guilty of contempt for cutting down trees in Delhi's Ridge area, aimed at road expansion. Although the court recognized no malafide intent, it highlighted the administrative misjudgment of the officials involved.

The bench, led by Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, issued a Rs 25,000 fine to the officials, while exempting the DDA chairman and vice-chairman. The court also mandated afforestation and suggested a levy for wealthy residents who benefited from the road widening.

A three-member panel is established to oversee the afforestation activities, ensuring tree cover on both sides of the road. A contempt notice was previously issued in response to allegations of unlawfully felling trees to facilitate road access to the Central Armed Police Forces Institute of Medical Sciences (CAPFIMS) Hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

